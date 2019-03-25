JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers First to Sign Five-Year Navis Ready Agreement

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at:

Navis World 2019, Booth 7

25-28 March 2019, San Francisco, US

SITL 2019, Booth E67

26-28 March 2019, Paris, France

ProMAT 2019, Booth S4273

8-11 April 2019, Chicago, US

JLT Mobile Computers First to Sign Five-Year Navis Ready Agreement

Long-term commitment guarantees JLT rugged computers validation for use with all major releases of the market-leading Navis N4 Terminal Operating System over the next five years

Växjö, Sweden, 25 March 2019 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced the signing of a long-term partnership with the Navis Ready Program. This makes JLT the first hardware provider to ensure that all its rugged computers for the port segment will be validated for use with major upcoming Navis N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) releases for the next five years.

Navis has provided operational technologies to unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators for over 30 years. With more than 340 port segment customer locations in over 80 countries, Navis is the global standard for terminal operating systems, handling a significant part of the world's container shipping volume.

Navis Ready is a validation program that tests partner hardware and software solutions in a simulated environment to ensure that they can be integrated effectively in a specific version of the Navis N4 TOS. Navis N4 port customers choosing computers from a Navis Ready partner reduce risk during project deployment as compliance with the container terminal operating environment has already been certified.

"JLT is the first partner to sign up for a subscription validation for all major N4 releases over the next five years ensuring that the included devices are Navis Ready," says Darren George, Director, Technical Services at Navis. "This means that all ports using Navis N4 with validated computers from JLT will benefit from quick and straightforward installation."

"A rapidly growing number of customers within the port segment are using our rugged computers," said Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers. "We have been collaborating with Navis since 2015. By renewing our Navis Ready Partner agreement to a full five years, we provide customer value by guaranteeing that our products will work with upcoming Navis N4 TOS releases for years to come."

JLT has extensive experience in providing mobile computers for the port segment. The company's VERSO Series of rugged vehicle-mount computers has carried Navis Ready certification for years, making customer investment future-proof. "The high performance of the JLT VERSO 12 computers and the official Navis validation give us confidence that our investment will enable us to support today's as well as future needs with the same hardware," explained Enrique Torlaschi, Corporate IT Manager, ITL Exolgan and JLT customer.

Whether installed inside a crane or truck cabin or used outdoors, the rugged equipment from JLT Mobile Computers has been up to the challenge for the many high-profile ports and terminals around the world that have selected JLT for their operations. As a Navis-validated partner, JLT provides customers advance assurance that newly deployed devices will integrate seamlessly with their Navis N4 TOS environment at the hardware and software level. By signing the new five-year subscription agreement JLT doubles down on its commitment to have their VERSO Series and other rugged JLT computers for the port segment validated for not only the current but also major upcoming Navis N4 releases.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.comor arrange a personal meeting at one of the upcoming shows in Europe or the US via www.jltmobile.com/upcoming-events.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (https://www.jltmobile.com/infoag-conference) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedInand Twitter.

About Navis

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

Attachment