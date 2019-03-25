sprite-preloader
EDP Finance B.V.: Annual Financial Report 2018

In accordance with the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC as amended by Directive 2013/50/EC and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the financial report at year end 31 December 2018 has been filed on 25 March 2019 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and is available on the internet site:

https://www.edp.com/sites/default/files/portal.com/documents/2018_edp_finance_bv_annual_report_and_audit_opinion_unsigned.pdf


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)