wi-Q Technologies: Dubai World Trade Centre Deploys Mobile Ordering

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / wi-Q Technologies has announced that it has deployed wi-Q, an award-winning, app-free mobile ordering and digital engagement platform in Trader's House in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

A destination in itself, the Dubai World Trade Centre hosts more than 500 events every year across international trade fairs, mega consumer shows and prestigious conventions, and welcomes more than three million visitors from 160 global markets every year.

Trader's House serves dine-in or Grab-N-Go 'simple fresh food' options, with a menu designed to suit all tastes. Offering sandwiches, soups, salads, hot dishes, desserts, snack items and beverages, Trader's House is conveniently located on Concourse 2 and has ample seating space.

wi-Q's mobile ordering platform will allow Dubai World Trade Centre visitors to instantly browse, order and pay for food and beverages from Trader House Café, on any mobile-enabled device. Additional customer-centric features include automatic language translation and dietary requirement filters.

Graham Cornhill, Founder and Managing Director of wi-Q Technologies said: "We are delighted to be working with the Dubai World Trade Centre to deliver a multi-tenanted mobile ordering and digital experience solution that is hyper-convenient for their customers. Like many hospitality venues, Dubai World Trade Centre has a largely transient audience, so expecting each customer to download an app is not meeting the expectations of a millennial audience. With wi-Q, guests can access menus and services from any mobile device or laptop within seconds of arriving at the venue.

"The solution has been delivered to meet the needs of millions of visitors now, with the capacity to evolve with future technologies as Dubai continues to lead in the global hospitality tech space. We look forward to seeing the competitive advantage wi-Q will deliver to the Dubai World Trade Centre's F&B revenue and customer experience."

wi-Q and its sister product, Mi-Room for hotel in-room guest services are integrated with world-leading POS and PMS providers, including Oracle Hospitality, Amadeus and Agilisys, and a range of payment providers, from Visa to BitPay. For further details visit www.wi-q.com or www.mi-room.com

wi-Q Technologies is the British technology company behind wi-Q, an award-winning, mobile ordering platform deployed in a host of F&B and retail outlets around the world. Venues include coffee shops, takeaway restaurants, poolside restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas and exhibition centres.

Through an innovative web-based platform, customers can interact with a venue's F&B menu, products or services via one fully-brand customisable, multilingual and multi-tenanted front end, which they access via the internet browser on their own device. This means there is no app to download and no registration to complete.

Features include: POS/PMS-integrated ordering and payments, automatic language translation, dietary / allergen filters and a plethora of payment options including Split the Bill, Credit / Debit Card, Charge to Mobile, PayPal and even cryptocurrency. All these features are instantly accessible in the customers' native language through an intuitive user interface that is proven to boost engagement and revenue.

For the venue, the easy-to-use Back Office integrates with world-leading POS and PMS providers, including Oracle Hospitality, Amadeus and Agilisys. It also facilitates real-time menu updates, revenue reports and the integration of third-party technology and services - such as loyalty schemes or data-driven marketing tools.

Available on a SaaS pricing model, wi-Q venues typically experience an instant ROI thanks to its upselling, cross-selling and intelligent experience capabilities. To find out more about wi-Q for F&B and retail outlets please visit www.wi-q.com

