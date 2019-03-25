Code42, the leader in next-gen data loss protection, announced that it will host a complimentary live webinar entitled, "Tips From the Trenches: Blue and Red Teams." The webinar will be co-presented by leaders from Code42's security team, who plan to share firsthand insights into managing red team programs. The webinar will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 11-11:30 a.m. CDT and is open for registration.

Despite perimeter defenses and tools becoming more sophisticated, security teams continue to be challenged to protect their organizations' systems, employees and high-value data from targeted cyberattacks and threats. During this webinar, security professionals will highlight how red team programs can be an effective way to proactively identify potential cyberthreats before they become active and wreak havoc across organizations. In addition, participants will learn:

How red team cyberattack simulations can be used to evaluate and optimize security teams' tools, processes and threat responses.

Tips to help blue and red teams with threat hunting and other risks.

What leading blue and red teams focus on each day and how their roles are evolving.

How to measure the success of blue and red team programs.

For more data security insights, read the Tips From the Trenches: Blue Teams and Red Teams post on the Code42 blog or watch on-demand webinars including "Code42 Security Panel: Accelerating Incident Response in a Changing Data Security Threatscape."

