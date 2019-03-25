Ozop Surgical Corp.: Ozop Surgical Corp to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSC), a provider of premium surgical devices in the rapidly growing field of minimally invasive spine surgery will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 2nd at 11:00 AM EST in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1,200 institutional and retail investors, 2,000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

To request free registration, please go to (www.springinvestorsummit.com), and click the "Registration" button

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers. For more information please visit www.ozopsurgical.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

"This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company's control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law."

Investor Relations:

Ted Haberfield

President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(760) 755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ozop Surgical Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540066/Ozop-Surgical-Corp-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-April-1st-and-2nd-in-New-York-City-at-the-Essex-House