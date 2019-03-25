BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2019.

Over the six months to 28 February 2019, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 4.6% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 22 March 2019 was 3.7%. The Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2019.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

25 March 2019

