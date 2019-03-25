Aquila Equity Outbids Star Lizard in a £7 Million Takeover of Global Sports Exchange

LONDON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The result follows an elongated bidding battle between two of the largest Sports Trading companies in the UK over the coveted overseas competitor Global Sports Exchange.

The Digital Algorithmic trading company Aquila Equity has purchased rival sports trading software firm Global Sports Exchange in a deal speculated to be in excess of £7.5 million.

Both companies had developed Digital Algorithmic trading systems that many suspected were based on the pioneering Aquila Equity source code that revolutionised the Sports Trading market in 2012.

Increasingly high levels of investment are being placed into the Aquila Equity Digital Algorithmic Trading System, giving the company a substantial increase in worldwide market share. This unique trading system is designed to identify significant mis-pricing across several International Sports Betting Exchanges.

Further Acquisitions Planned

This deal has given www.aquilaequity.com an opportunity to further dominate the Sports Trading Market and is now firmly positioned as the nearest competitor to Sports Trading pioneers Star Lizard.

With plans already in place to acquire other rival Trading Software Development companies over the course of the next 12 months we are certain to see Aquila Equity dominating the broadsheets.

Aquila Equity

Technical Director

Mr David Ruben praised Global Sports Exchange for the professionalism and dedication they had displayed during the past four years, adding that existing investors of both companies are set to achieve dividends of 10.68% and 13.32%.

Mr Ruben also pledged to reward investors for their loyalty over the years, with additional capital growth being awarded to all initial investors at Aquila Equity.

