The LUMIBIRD Group [FR0000038242 LBIRD] (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the new ABSolu ultrasound platform of Quantel Medical.

Marketed in Europe since September 2018, this A/B/S/UBM ultrasound platform combines leading edge technologies to provide unparalleled image quality with an exceptional level of detail.

Technological breakthroughs in the ABSoluTM include:

A unique and versatile new 5 ring annular technology 20MHz B probe that increases the depth of field by 70% thus offering in a single scan high definition information of the vitreous, retinal wall and orbit.

integrated motion sensors allowing for real-time detection of the probe position and ultrasound beam direction: an exclusive and patented Quantel Medical technology.

A new full HD screen compliant with the DICOM standard, which ensures a constant and standardised high image quality.

"ABSoluTM is our new ultrasound platform replacing our flagship ultrasound system Aviso. It is the achievement of years of work carried out by our R&D Department in collaboration with ultrasound specialists and it is setting new standards in ophthalmic ultrasound imaging" said Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Quantel Medical. "By covering all the specialties of ophthalmology, ABSolu expands our addressable market and reinforces our position as world leader in ophthalmic ultrasound echography."

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

