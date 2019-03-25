Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has successfully started up a Kepstan PEKK (Poly-Ether-Ketone-Ketone) plant at its site near Mobile (Alabama United States). Inaugurated today, this investment is a new step in Arkema's ambitious growth strategy in high-performance polymers and advanced materials, the development of which is supported by the Group's cutting-edge technologies in search of solutions for sustainable development.

This investment, which complements the doubling of Kepstan PEKK resin capacities in France in 2017, supports the strong demand for carbon fiber reinforced composites and 3D printing.

It confirms Arkema's wish to strengthen its offering of advanced materials in the most demanding markets such as aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics and automotive, and the Group's commitment to lightweight materials, which is one of its six innovation platforms for sustainable development.

The Kepstan PEKK resins range features excellent mechanical, chemical, fire and abrasion resistance. These resins also accommodate a wide range of processing technologies, particularly in the field of 3D printing where they are uniquely suited for powder sintering and filament extrusion processes.

Parts made of Kepstan reinforced carbon fiber PEKK, replacing metal for structural parts of future generations of aircraft, will provide lightweight materials including faster production cycles in the aeronautics and defense sectors.

"This new capacity, which has been brought on line on schedule, will enable our customers and their customers to better meet the future demand for ever more efficient materials. We thank our customers, our partners and the users who have trusted us and very early on selected Kepstan PEKK in their respective markets" said Christophe André, Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials for Arkema.

Located in Axis (Alabama, USA) the Mobile site, which will produce PEKK Kepstan resins, also manufactures plastics additives.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

Arkema

420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves F-92705 Colombes Cedex - France

Tel.: +33 1 49 00 80 80 Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €758,705,060 Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685

arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005393/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier, +33 1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht, +33 1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

+33 1 49 00 74 63

investor-relations@arkema.com