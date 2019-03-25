All the resolutions were adopted by shareholders

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is today announcing the results of voting at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

Implanet's shareholders adopted by a very substantial majority all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting, which was held at its registered office, at the second time of calling, on March 25, 2019, with a quorum of 21.2%.

"We wish to thank our shareholders for the part they played at the General Meeting. Their support represents a token of their deep attachment to the Company and will help Implanet to navigate successfully through the next stages in its expansion", commented Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer of Implanet.

All the documents related to the General Meeting can be downloaded from Implanet's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale).

In addition, Implanet is reaffirming the eligibility of its shares for PEA-PME equity savings plans, in accordance with Decree no. 2014-283 of March 4, 2014, which lays down the eligibility criteria for the plans. Investors can continue to hold Implanet shares in their PEA-PME plans dedicated to investments in small and mid-cap stocks with the same tax benefits as offered by conventional PEA plans.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, Jazz has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

