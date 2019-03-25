The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on February 7, 2019, resolved on a distribution of shares in newly formed company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), whereby one (1) share of MTG will entitle its holder to one (1) share of NENT. The scheduled Ex-date is March 25, 2019. The trading of shares in NENT is expected to commence on March 28, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715675