WALLIX: WALLIX NAMED A "PRODUCT LEADER" IN KUPPINGERCOLE ANALYSTS LEADERSHIP COMPASS "PRIVILEGED ACCESS MANAGEMENT (PAM)" FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), European expert in the governance of privileged accounts, has today announced its designation as a "product leader" in the annual Leadership Compass 2019 report by the analyst firm KuppingerCole Analysts. For the second year running WALLIX has been recognized as a leading player in PAM[1] on the world market, and as the top European challenger among the current American "Market Leaders". This new report supports and confirms the development strategy announced by WALLIX in its "Ambition 21" plan to become a European leader in the cybersecurity market.

According to the report, "PAM has emerged as one of the most crucial IAM[2] technologies that have a direct relevance and impact on an organization's cybersecurity program. PAM has evolved into a set of crucial technologies for preventing security breaches and credential thefts. PAM today concerns Security and Risk Management leaders as well as Infrastructure and Operation (I&O) leaders across the industries for several security and operational benefits".

According to Anmol Singh, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole and an expert in Privileged Access Management, "WALLIX has made significant progress over the last few years by executing on a well-laid innovative product roadmap." Organizations with common SAPM[3] and AAPM[4] needs with strong encryption and PSM[5] requirements should consider WALLIX Bastion on their shortlist".

The report ranks players and account management solutions according to 9 criteria: security, functionality, usability, integration, interoperability, innovation, market positioning, financial strength and the ecosystem. WALLIX was rated positive (5) and very positive (4) on all of these criteria.

"With our continued ability to innovate, we are proud to be nominated a second time as one of the Product Leaders by KuppingerCole Analysts," says Jean-Noël De Galzain, CEO of WALLIX. "As a European company, this report demonstrates the importance of having a solution that meets the functional needs of the marketplace, is simple and easy to implement, and can ensure efficient compliance for companies in highly regulated sectors. This is what has always driven us in the development of our solutions and today enables us to be selected and to support our customers in their digital transformation."

A free copy of KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM) is available on the WALLIX website: www.wallix.com

WALLIX will also be at the annual European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019 - Stand 1C1 in Munich, Germany May 14-17th.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

About KuppingerCole

KuppingerCole, founded in 2004, is a global Analyst Company headquartered in Europe focusing on Information Security and Identity and Access Management (IAM). KuppingerCole stands for expertise, thought leadership, outstanding practical relevance, and a vendor-neutral view on the information security market segments, covering all relevant aspects like: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Governance & Auditing Tools, Cloud and Virtualization Security, Information Protection, Mobile as well as Software Security, System and Network Security, Security Monitoring, Analytics & Reporting, Governance, and Organization & Policies.

For further information, please contact clients@kuppingercole.com



[1] Privileged Access Management

[2] Identity Access Management

[3] Shared Account Password Management

[4] Application to Application Password Management

[5] Privileged Session Management

