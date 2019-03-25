SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) - The European Banking directive known as PSD2 aims to make payments safer, increase consumer protection, foster innovation and competition while ensuring a level playing field for all actors, including new ones which were not regulated by the first version of the Payment Services Directive. The PSD2 directive is mandatory on all European Banks mandating that Bank's customers must have Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) when amongst other things, they use their credit card for electronic transactions.

According to the European Payments Council the principle of SCA is to ensure customer protection via an increased level of security of electronic payments.

When making an electronic payment the customer's identity has to be verified, using at least two of the following items:

Knowledge: Something only the user knows (PIN, password…). Possession: Something only the user possesses (a card, a mobile phone…). Inherence: Something the user is (biometric identification like fingerprint, iris or voice recognition…)

Clearly the strongest form of strong customer authentication is what is called inherence. Something the user is. Specifically, the card users' biometrics. "The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit card is most assuredly the strongest form of customer authentication that complies with the new banking PSD2 directive for European electronic transactions," said SmartMetric's President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick today.

The SmartMetric biometric activated credit card is the perfect solution for increasing bank customer's security for both in person and online credit and debit card transactions. If you are not the owner of the card it will simply not work. Touching the card's surface sensor triggers the card's internal fingerprint scanner to scan, match and authenticate the user in less than 0.25 seconds which in turn instantly turns on the card.

A more secure credit card not only provides peace of mind to the card-using consumer but avoids the substantial financial impact to card-issuing banks.

SmartMetric is the creator of the in-the-card fingerprint scanner for chip credit cards. It uses a SmartMetric developed miniature and super thin fully functional fingerprint reader that sits inside the credit card. The biometric reader is used to turn on the card's surface chip following a fingerprint match and prior to being inserted into card readers or ATMs.

The SmartMetric solution overlays biometric protection on top of the credit card chip card technology. There are now more than 7 Billion chip payment cards issued globally.

Using the SmartMetric Biometric Card at an ATM.

