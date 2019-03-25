The "Connected Consumer Survey 2018: TV and Video Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Subscribers' intention to churn has increased in successive years; almost one in five pay-TV customers intended to churn, or to give up pay-TV services altogether in 2018."

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the changing TV and video viewing habits of consumers in Europe and the USA, in particular the relationship between OTT video, pay TV, and the increasing diversity of services and devices used.

This report provides:

New consumer insights derived from 8000 respondents surveyed in eight different countries

Detailed information about changing consumer use of TV and video services

Insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to use of pay-TV services

Content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services

Analysis of consumer priorities, preferences, and the factors that affect their satisfaction and intention to 'cord cut' or 'cord shave'.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Pay-TV churn appears to be increasing Use of OTT video services continues to evolve Pay-TV providers can make feature adjustments to improve customer satisfaction Methodology and Panel Information About the Authors

Countries Covered

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

United Kingdom

USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttl4m3/connected?w=4

