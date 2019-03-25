The "Connected Consumer Survey 2018: TV and Video Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Subscribers' intention to churn has increased in successive years; almost one in five pay-TV customers intended to churn, or to give up pay-TV services altogether in 2018."
This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the changing TV and video viewing habits of consumers in Europe and the USA, in particular the relationship between OTT video, pay TV, and the increasing diversity of services and devices used.
This report provides:
- New consumer insights derived from 8000 respondents surveyed in eight different countries
- Detailed information about changing consumer use of TV and video services
- Insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to use of pay-TV services
- Content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services
- Analysis of consumer priorities, preferences, and the factors that affect their satisfaction and intention to 'cord cut' or 'cord shave'.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Pay-TV churn appears to be increasing
- Use of OTT video services continues to evolve
- Pay-TV providers can make feature adjustments to improve customer satisfaction
- Methodology and Panel Information
- About the Authors
Countries Covered
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Poland
- Spain
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- USA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttl4m3/connected?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005654/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Televisions and Television Services