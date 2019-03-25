Workday Stock Still 30% Below Analysts' Top 2019 Forecast
Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been bullish since reporting strong third-quarter results at the end of November 2018, essentially shaking off the market-wide meltdown in December.
Workday stock has also essentially erased any losses that occurred during the broad-based slip that occurred during the first week of March.
Currently trading around $190.00, WDAY stock is up 19.1% year-to-date and is up 34.3% since late November. Despite those strong gains, the global leader in enterprise cloud applications is still 30% below analyst 2019 price targets of $250.00.
Thanks to strong fourth-quarter and.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been bullish since reporting strong third-quarter results at the end of November 2018, essentially shaking off the market-wide meltdown in December.
Workday stock has also essentially erased any losses that occurred during the broad-based slip that occurred during the first week of March.
Currently trading around $190.00, WDAY stock is up 19.1% year-to-date and is up 34.3% since late November. Despite those strong gains, the global leader in enterprise cloud applications is still 30% below analyst 2019 price targets of $250.00.
Thanks to strong fourth-quarter and.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...