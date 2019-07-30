Highlights (Second quarter 2019 versus second quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted):

Continuing EPS of $1.88, up 3 percent; adjusted continuing EPS* of $2.09, up 13 percent

Strong HVAC and Industrial bookings growth

Reported and organic revenues* up 4 percent led by the Climate segment

Operating margin down 30 bps; adjusted operating margin* up 80 bps, led by Climate

Closed on Precision Flow Systems acquisition in Mid-May



Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.88 for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted continuing EPS of $2.09 excludes restructuring costs of $26 million primarily related to ongoing footprint optimization and acquisition and Industrial segment separation related costs of $33 million.

Second-Quarter 2019 Results

Financial Comparisons Second-Quarter Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $4,446 $4,549 (2)% (2)% Net Revenues $4,528 $4,358 4% 4% Operating Income $651 $640 2% Operating Margin 14.4% 14.7% (30 bps) Adjusted Operating Income* $710 $647 10% Adjusted Operating Margin 15.7% 14.9% 80 bps Continuing EPS $1.88 $1.82 3% Adjusted Continuing EPS $2.09 $1.85 13% Restructuring Cost ($26.4) ($7.1) ($19.3)

"We continue to see strong HVAC markets globally with 2019 shaping up largely as we anticipated when we gave guidance at the beginning of the year," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our disciplined execution of our strategy and business operating system will allow us to successfully navigate the evolving global landscape and deliver another year of top-tier financial performance. This gives us confidence to increase our fiscal 2019 adjusted continuing EPS guidance from approximately $6.35 to approximately $6.40.

We are making good progress against the strategic announcement we made last quarter to combine our Industrial segment and Gardner Denver, creating a premier industrial company while simultaneously creating a leading, pure-play Climate solutions company focused on HVAC and transport refrigeration. Separation, integration planning and Climate business transformation activities are well under way. We expect to complete the separation by early 2020 as planned. We're excited about both of the new, premier businesses and their ability to unlock value for shareholders.

Additionally in the second quarter, we closed on the Precision Flow Systems acquisition and this business is expected to meet the financial objectives we communicated with the announcement."

Highlights from the Second Quarter of 2019 (all comparisons against the second quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Solid reported and organic revenue growth led by our Climate businesses in virtually all products and geographies.

Enterprise reported revenue growth included approximately 1 percentage point of growth from acquisitions offset by approximately 1 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact.

Enterprise reported bookings and organic bookings* down 2 percent. Enterprise and Climate bookings growth rates were heavily impacted by difficult comparisons related to exceptional North American Trailer and APU bookings growth in Q2 2018. Excluding Transport bookings, strong underlying organic bookings in most major businesses led to mid-single digit organic bookings growth for both the Enterprise and for the Climate segment.

Operating margin down 30 basis points; adjusted operating margin up 80 basis points driven by strong price realization, volume growth and productivity partially offset by material inflation, including tariffs, other inflation and continued business investments.

Second-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against the second quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Climate Segment: delivers energy-efficient products and innovative energy services. The segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating Air Conditioning which provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support and controls; energy services and building automation through Trane Building Advantage and Nexia; and Thermo King transport temperature control solutions.

$, millions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $3,533 $3,729 (5)% (4)% Net Revenues $3,618 $3,494 4% 5% Operating Income $613.5 $582.7 5% Operating Margin 17.0% 16.7% 30 bps Adjusted Operating Income $626.9 $586.9 7% Adjusted Operating Margin 17.3% 16.8% 50 bps

Revenue up 4 percent with organic revenue up 5 percent. Strong organic HVAC revenue growth in virtually all businesses and regions.

Climate reported revenue growth offset by approximately 1 percentage point of negative foreign exchange impact.

Climate bookings down 5 percent and organic bookings down 4 percent. Climate bookings growth rates heavily impacted by the aforementioned exceptional North American trailer and APU bookings in Q2 2018. Excluding Transport, Climate segment organic bookings were strong, up mid-single digits in the quarter.

Operating margin improved 30 basis points; adjusted operating margin improved 50 basis points driven by volume growth, strong price realization and productivity; partially offset by inflationary headwinds and continued business investments.

Industrial Segment: delivers products and services that enhance energy efficiency, productivity and operations. The segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, fluid management systems, as well as Club Car golf, utility and consumer low-speed vehicles.

$, millions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $913 $821 11% 8% Net Revenues $910 $864 5% 2% Operating Income $110.1 $121.2 (9%) Operating Margin 12.1% 14.0% (190 bps) Adjusted Operating Income $130.0 $122.7 6% Adjusted Operating Margin 14.3% 14.2% 10 bps

Bookings up 11 percent and revenue up 5 percent. Organic bookings up 8 percent with organic revenue up 2 percent. Strong bookings growth driven by long-cycle projects, services, Asia and Small Electric Vehicles.

Industrial reported revenue growth included approximately 6 percentage points of growth from acquisitions offset by approximately 3 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact.

Operating margin down 190 basis points; adjusted operating margins up 10 basis points driven by volume, pricing and productivity, partially offset by inflationary headwinds and lower mix of short-cycle revenues which tend to have higher margins.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

$, millions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Y-O-Y Change Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D $422 $415 $7 Free Cash Flow Y-T-D* $345 $272 $73 Working Capital/Revenue* 6.7% 5.5% 120 bps increase Cash Balance 30 June $876 $970 ($94) Debt Balance 30 June $5,750 $4,339 $1,411

June 2019 year-to-date cash flow from continuing operating activities was $422 million, consistent with the Company's expectations.

The Company's full year 2019 free cash flow target remains equal to or greater than 100 percent of adjusted net earnings*.

During March 2019, the Company completed a $1.5 billion senior notes offering. Annual interest on this debt is approximately $60 million; Approximately $47 million in 2019.

Capital Deployment

Continued execution of a balanced capital allocation strategy.

Year to date, the Company has returned approximately $509 million to shareholders through share repurchases ($250 million) and dividends ($259 million).

In May 2019, the company completed the acquisition of Precision Flow Systems ("PFS") for approximately $1.45 billion.

The Company expects to continue to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.

Tax Rate

Q2 2019 adjusted effective tax rate* of approximately 20 percent. Full year adjusted effective tax rate guidance of approximately 21 to 22 percent remains unchanged.

Organic revenue is defined as GAAP net revenues adjusted for the impact of currency and acquisitions. Organic bookings is defined as reported orders in the current period adjusted for the impact of currency and acquisitions.

Currency impacts on net revenues and bookings are measured by applying the prior year's foreign currency exchange rates to the current period's net revenues and bookings reported in local currency. This measure allows for a direct comparison of operating results excluding the year-over-year impact of foreign currency translation.

Adjusted operating income in 2019 is defined as GAAP operating income plus restructuring costs, PFS acquisition-related transaction costs, PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization and Industrial Segment separation-related cost. Adjusted operating income in 2018 is defined as GAAP operating income plus restructuring costs. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 3 and 4 of the news release.

Adjusted operating margin is defined as the ratio of adjusted operating income divided by net revenues.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc (Adjusted net earnings) in 2019is defined as GAAP earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc plus restructuring costs, PFS acquisition-related transaction costs, PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization and Industrial Segment separation-related costs, net of tax impacts. Adjusted net earnings in 2018 is defined as GAAP earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc plus restructuring costs, net of tax impacts and tax reform provisional adjustments. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 3 and 4 of the news release.

Adjusted continuing EPS in 2019 is defined as GAAP continuing EPS plus restructuring costs, PFS acquisition- related transaction costs, PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization and Industrial Segment separation-related costs, net of tax impacts. Adjusted continuing EPS in 2018 is defined as GAAP continuing EPS plus restructuring costs, net of tax impacts and tax reform provisional adjustments. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures on tables 3 and 4 of the news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization expense plus or minus other income (expense), net.

Free cash flow in 2019 is defined as net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities, less capital expenditures, plus cash payments for PFS acquisition-related transaction costs, Industrial Segment separation-related costs and restructuring. Free cash flow in 2018 is defined as net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities, less capital expenditures plus cash payments for restructuring. In 2018, the Company updated its definition of free cash flow to exclude the impacts of discontinued operations. Please refer to the free cash flow reconciliation on table 9 of the news release.

Working capital measures a firm's operating liquidity position and its overall effectiveness in managing the enterprises' current accounts.

Working capital is calculated by adding net accounts and notes receivables and inventories and subtracting total current liabilities that exclude short term debt, dividend payables and income tax payables.

is calculated by adding net accounts and notes receivables and inventories and subtracting total current liabilities that exclude short term debt, dividend payables and income tax payables. Working capital as a percent of revenue is calculated by dividing the working capital balance (e.g. as of June 30) by the annualized revenue for the period (e.g. reported revenues for the three months ended June 30 multiplied by 4 to annualize for a full year).

Adjusted effective tax rate for 2019 is defined as the ratio of income tax expense, plus or minus the tax effect of adjustments for restructuring costs, PFS acquisition-related transaction costs and PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization, divided by earnings from continuing operations before income taxes plus restructuring costs, PFS acquisition-related transaction costs, PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization and Industrial Segment separation-related costs. Adjusted effective tax rate for 2018 is defined as the ratio of income tax expense, plus or minus the tax effect of adjustments for restructuring costs and provisional adjustments derived from Tax Reform, divided by earnings from continuing operations before income taxes plus restructuring costs. This measure allows for a direct comparison of the effective tax rate between periods.

Table 1 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues 4,527.8 4,357.7 8,103.7 7,742.2 Cost of goods sold (3,094.1 (2,964.1 (5,611.4 (5,384.3 Selling and administrative expenses (783.2 (753.3 (1,523.3 (1,474.2 Operating income 650.5 640.3 969.0 883.7 Interest expense (64.7 (50.3 (115.6 (123.2 Other income/(expense), net 3.4 (3.5 (15.4 (7.5 Earnings before income taxes 589.2 586.5 838.0 753.0 Provision for income taxes (123.3 (128.0 (166.3 (161.0 Earnings from continuing operations 465.9 458.5 671.7 592.0 Discontinued operations, net of tax (5.6 (5.9 (7.7 (15.3 Net earnings 460.3 452.6 664.0 576.7 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.2 (4.5 (8.0 (8.2 Net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc 456.1 448.1 656.0 568.5 Amounts attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 461.7 454.0 663.7 583.8 Discontinued operations (5.6 (5.9 (7.7 (15.3 Net earnings 456.1 448.1 656.0 568.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 1.88 1.82 2.71 2.32 Discontinued operations (0.02 (0.03 (0.03 (0.06 Net earnings 1.86 1.79 2.68 2.26 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 244.9 250.1 245.0 251.6

Table 2 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Business Review (In millions, except percentages) UNAUDITED For the quarter For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Climate Net revenues 3,617.6 3,493.8 6,421.3 6,103.6 Segment operating income 613.5 582.7 926.6 843.1 and as a of Net revenues 17.0 16.7 14.4 13.8 Industrial Net revenues 910.2 863.9 1,682.4 1,638.6 Segment operating income 110.1 121.2 194.0 181.1 and as a of Net revenues 12.1 14.0 11.5 11.1 Unallocated corporate expense (73.1 (63.6 (151.6 (140.5 Total Net revenues 4,527.8 4,357.7 8,103.7 7,742.2 Consolidated operating income 650.5 640.3 969.0 883.7 and as a of Net revenues 14.4 14.7 12.0 11.4

* Segment operating income is the measure of profit and loss that the Company uses to evaluate the financial performance of the business and as the basis for performance reviews, compensation and resource allocation. For these reasons, the Company believes that Segment operating income represents the most relevant measure of segment profit and loss.

Table 3 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 As As As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 4,527.8 4,527.8 8,103.7 8,103.7 Operating income 650.5 59.6 (a,b,c,d) 710.1 969.0 78.6 (a,b,c,d) 1,047.6 Operating margin 14.4 15.7 12.0 12.9 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 589.2 59.6 (a,b,c,d) 648.8 838.0 78.6 (a,b,c,d) 916.6 Provision for income taxes (123.3 (8.9 (e) (132.2 (166.3 (11.3 (e) (177.6 Tax rate 20.9 20.4 19.8 19.4 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc 461.7 50.7 (f) 512.4 663.7 67.3 (f) 731.0 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 1.88 0.21 2.09 2.71 0.27 2.98 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 244.9 244.9 245.0 245.0 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Restructuring costs 26.4 43.5 (b) PFS acquisition-related transaction costs 10.3 12.2 (c) PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization 6.8 6.8 (d) Industrial Segment separation-related costs 16.1 16.1 (e) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c) (8.9 (11.3 (f) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc 50.7 67.3

Table 4 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2018 For the six months ended June 30, 2018 As As As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 4,357.7 4,357.7 7,742.2 7,742.2 Operating income 640.3 7.1 (a) 647.4 883.7 51.5 (a) 935.2 Operating margin 14.7 14.9 11.4 12.1 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 586.5 7.1 (a,b) 593.6 753.0 68.1 (a,b) 821.1 Provision for income taxes (128.0 1.4 (c,d) (126.6 (161.0 (12.0 (c,d) (173.0 Tax rate 21.8 21.3 21.4 21.1 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc 454.0 8.5 (e) 462.5 583.8 56.1 (e) 639.9 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 1.82 0.03 1.85 2.32 0.22 2.54 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 250.1 250.1 251.6 251.6 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Restructuring costs 7.1 51.5 (b) Debt redemption premium and related charges 16.6 (c) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b) (0.2 (13.6 (d) Tax impact for provisional adjustments derived from Tax Reform 1.6 1.6 (e) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc 8.5 56.1

Table 5 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 For the quarter ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Climate Net revenues 3,617.6 3,493.8 Segment operating income 613.5 17.0 582.7 16.7 Restructuring 13.4 0.3 4.2 0.1 Adjusted operating income 626.9 17.3 586.9 16.8 Depreciation and amortization 64.1 1.8 63.2 1.8 Other income/(expense), net (7.0 (0.2 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 684.0 18.9 650.8 18.6 Industrial Net revenues 910.2 863.9 Segment operating income 110.1 12.1 121.2 14.0 Restructuring/Other ** 19.9 2.2 1.5 0.2 Adjusted operating income 130.0 14.3 122.7 14.2 Depreciation and amortization *** 23.2 2.6 20.3 2.4 Other income/(expense), net 0.2 (2.0 (0.3 Adjusted EBITDA 153.4 16.9 141.0 16.3 Corporate Unallocated corporate expense (73.1 (63.6 Restructuring/Other ** 26.3 1.4 Adjusted corporate expense (46.8 (62.2 Depreciation and amortization 8.1 10.9 Other income/(expense), net 10.2 (2.2 Adjusted EBITDA (28.5 (53.5 Total Company Net revenues 4,527.8 4,357.7 Operating income 650.5 14.4 640.3 14.7 Restructuring/Other ** 59.6 1.3 7.1 0.2 Adjusted operating income 710.1 15.7 647.4 14.9 Depreciation and amortization *** 95.4 2.1 94.4 2.1 Other income/(expense), net 3.4 0.1 (3.5 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 808.9 17.9 738.3 16.9

**Other within Industrial includes PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization. Other within Corporate includes PFS acquisition-related transaction costs and Industrial Segment separation-related costs.

***Depreciation and amortization excludes PFS backlog amortization of $2.2 million which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line.

Table 6 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA 808.9 738.3 Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc Depreciation and amortization *** (95.4 (94.4 Interest expense (64.7 (50.3 Provision for income taxes (123.3 (128.0 Restructuring (26.4 (7.1 PFS acquisition-related transaction costs (10.3 PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization (6.8 Industrial Segment separation-related costs (16.1 Discontinued operations, net of tax (5.6 (5.9 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.2 (4.5 Net earnings attributable to Ingersoll-Rand plc 456.1 448.1

***Depreciation and amortization excludes PFS backlog amortization of $2.2 million which has been accounted for in the PFS inventory step-up and backlog amortization line.

Table 7 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS UNAUDITED Cash and cash equivalents 875.6 903.4 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,108.3 2,679.2 Inventories, net 1,950.5 1,677.8 Other current assets 417.1 471.6 Total current assets 6,351.5 5,732.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,794.1 1,730.8 Goodwill 6,859.6 5,959.5 Intangible assets, net 4,230.3 3,634.7 Other noncurrent assets 1,432.1 857.9 Total assets 20,667.6 17,914.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 1,889.9 1,705.3 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,461.1 2,259.8 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 829.2 350.6 Total current liabilities 5,180.2 4,315.7 Long-term debt 4,920.6 3,740.7 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,393.9 2,793.7 Shareholders' equity 7,172.9 7,064.8 Total liabilities and equity 20,667.6 17,914.9

Table 8 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions) UNAUDITED For six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Earnings from continuing operations 671.7 592.0 Depreciation and amortization 186.9 187.8 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (437.0 (365.3 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 421.6 414.5 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities (27.9 (36.8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 393.7 377.7 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (116.7 (163.4 Acquisition and equity method investments, net of cash acquired, and other (1,470.6 (281.5 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,587.3 (444.9 Financing Activities Short-term borrowings, net 179.0 242.6 Long-term borrowings, net of payments 1,490.4 24.1 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (259.4 (221.8 Repurchase of ordinary shares (250.0 (500.1 Other financing activities, net (0.7 (36.2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,159.3 (491.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6.5 (21.3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (27.8 (579.9 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 903.4 1,549.4 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 875.6 969.5

Table 9 INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow ($ in millions) UNAUDITED June 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2018 Net Receivables 3,108 2,947 2,679 Days Sales Outstanding 62.6 61.7 62.8 Net Inventory 1,951 1,733 1,678 Inventory Turns 6.3 6.8 6.5 Accounts Payable 1,890 1,832 1,705 Days Payable Outstanding 55.7 56.4 56.7 Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flow provided by continuing operating activities 421.6 414.5 Capital expenditures (116.7 (163.4 Cash payments for PFS acquisition-related transactions 0.9 Cash payments for Industrial Segment separation-related costs 0.8 Cash payments for restructuring 38.1 21.0 Free cash flow 344.7 272.1

