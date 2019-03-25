Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation (SMPP.PK) Finalizes Acquisition of US Canniceuticals, LLC

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation, a Nevada Corporation trading under the symbol (SMPP.PK) announced today that it acquired US Canniceuticals, LLC, a limited liability company in Colorado for $200,000 over a 5 year period. Payment will be made with a combination of cash and restricted stock.U.S. Canniceuticals currently leases 20 acres of land in a soil rich area known to grow some of the finest quality hemp in the region , for the purposes of growing hemp. Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation now has control over the land and will begin growing operations in the in the next few weeks, hopefully"It is our mission to ramp up our growing operation very quickly," Says Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation CEO, Peter Zompa. "This is ta huge step in our goal to become one of the great providers of Full Spectrum CBD in this country," continued Zompa." The terms are very favorable for us, and the anticipated ROI enviable. We have identified and are negotiating as of today, the purchase of harvest up to 20,000 hemp clones, and have had initial discussions to house a greenhouse immediately to provide incubation of the young plants prior to formal harvesting," said Zompa. "This is a win for both companies," says Richard Kohler, President of US Canniceuticals. "We couldn't ask for a more dedicated and motivated partner and look forward to witnessing and participating in the growth and progress I believe is destined to come."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMPP, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMPP, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation

