In connection with the distribution of Nordic Entertainment Group AB to the shareholders of Modern Times Group AB, warrants with Modern Times Group AB as underlying instrument have been adjusted. The adjustment will be effective as from March 26, 2019. Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715688