OPPO's First 5G Smartphone Receives 5G CE Certificate

The company remains committed to developing 5G ecosystem and bringing next generation of connectivity experience to consumers

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announced today that its first 5G smartphone has successfully passed 5G CE tests conducted by Sporton International Inc., a global inspection services authority, and was awarded a 5G CE certificate by CTC advanced GmbH. OPPO's 5G smartphone, which was showcased at MWC 2019, is also the first multi-frequency, multi-mode, and multi-EN-DC combination 5G smartphone to be approved by CTC. As an advocate and a pioneer in 5G technology, OPPO is accelerating the development of 5G smartphones to bring its first 5G smartphone to market in the first half of 2019.

As the Middle East region gears up to embrace 5G, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are well positioned to be among the first countries in the world to deliver the benefits of 5G. OPPO remains committed to be one of the key contributors to the 5G ecosystem in the region and is helping shape the next generation of connectivity through contributions in research, software and hardware development, deep consumer insight and a robust ecosystem of strong industry partners. The company recently launched its "5G Landing Project" with several operator partners to accelerate the commercialization of 5G products and services worldwide.

Alen Wu, OPPO Global Vice President, Head of business overseas markets said, "This is another significant milestone in 5G development for OPPO. Through ongoing technological innovation, we have been preparing extensively for the realization of 5G smartphone commercialization. OPPO looks forward to continued cooperation with strong partners like Sporton that will enable consumers to get closer to 5G."

Mr. Ivan Xie, Chief of Operation and Engineering, Sporton International, Inc. said, "We were pleased to see OPPO's 5G smartphone perform exceptionally during the stringent tests. The results are a testament to OPPO's technological capability and great news for users and industry alike. Drawing on our rich experience in wireless communication, Sporton will continue to collaborate with OPPO to usher in the future of 5G connectivity."

An integral step towards the commercial launch of its 5G smartphone in Europe, OPPO's CE certification verifies that the OPPO 5G device is compliant with EU requirements essential for entering European markets in areas such as wireless, electromagnetic compatibility, health and safety. The phone maintains the advantages of the n78 band - such as more band combinations and wider bandwidth, which can be applied across a broader range of countries and regions.

To learn more about the future of 5G enablement, connect with OPPO during the upcoming 5G MENA 2019 summit taking place in Dubai, UAE, from April 7-9 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. OPPO will be welcoming executives from across the region and internationally to engage in the summit's forums. OPPO is also supporting wider industry dialogue as a Platinum Sponsor of this year's event.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.