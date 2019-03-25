NexusTours invests in new vehicle fleet in Jamaica

CANCUN, Mexico, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful 2018/2019 winter season, NexusTours has announced their plans to expand operations across Jamaica in the coming months. The leading destination management company has just acquired 10 brand-new transportation units; comprising 4 Vans with 12 seats per unit, 4 Mini buses with 28 seats per unit, and 2 buses with 51 seats each, all fitted with air conditioning and free Wi-Fi. This new investment is also anticipated to create new opportunities for local employment with the company, that has its administrative office in Montego Bay, which will allow the process of providing more than 1,000 services and transport 10,000 visitors per month.



The addition of these new transport units reflects the destination management company's commitment to constantly evolve to support clients diversified needs and is expected to set the company apart in the local market.

Ruben Gutierrez, President Sunwing Destination Services/NexusTours, commented, "We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience with us. Over recent months we have noticed that more customers are seeking to customize their vacation package with us - whether that may be through purchasing an excursion or upgrading their arrangements to include a private transfer. The addition of these extra vehicles will allow us be more responsive to their needs and offer additional value overall to their vacation experience."

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and United States; with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe.

About NexusCube

NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a 'one-stop shop' where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

