EB-5 Visas issued to Indians Quadruple over Two Years

JUPITER, Florida, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Department of State, the number of Indian citizens who have been issued EB-5 visas has quadrupled since 2017. Indians were issued 585 EB-5 visas during the 12-month period concluding September 2018, compared to 174 in 2017, and 149 in 2016 -an impressive 293% increase over two years.

India is currently the third-largest market for the EB-5 visa. behind China and Vietnam, surpassing South Korea in terms of the number of visas issued in FY2018. EB-5 is officially the preferred route for Indians who want to live, go to school and work in the United States, as other options such as the H1-B visa have become increasingly difficult to acquire.

"With the increase in interest in EB-5 visas we have seen from Indian investors, we want to be as proactive as possible," said Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund. "We are hosting free EB-5 consultations in numerous cities across India to give investors the opportunity to learn about our investment options, meet with top immigration attorneys to ultimately meet their immigration goals. We want our investors to feel confident in their decision, and we like to start building that trust at the outset of our relationship," he concluded.

U.S. Immigration Fund will be hosting free EB-5 visa consultations in various cities across India and in Dubai. Beginning Delhi this week, the consultation tour will conclude at the end of April in Dubai. To sign up for a consultation with an EB-5 visa specialist and see the full consultation schedule click here or go to eb-5meeting.com

Consultation Schedule:

Delhi:March 26 - April 3 & April 12 - 19

Mumbai:March 29 - April 7

Ahmedabad:April 4 - 5

Pune:April 6 - 8

Bangalore:April 8 - 10

Chennai:April 9 - 11

Hyderabad:April 11 - 13

Chandigarh:April 16

Ludhiana:April 17

Dubai:April 14 - 21

