Announces Annual General Meeting in Guernsey

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005815/en/

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today issued the PSH annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 which are now available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-statements/.

PSH also announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Tuesday, 7 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. BST at Royal Chambers in St. Peter Port, Guernsey. At the AGM, shareholders will consider the receipt of the annual report and the financial statements, the re-election of PSH's directors, and the reappointment and remuneration of PSH's auditor. Shareholders will also consider resolutions authorizing PSH to buy back shares and approving the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights.

The specific resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

This is a disclosure according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014/EU).

The document will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005815/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk