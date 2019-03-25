Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jeffrey T. Dinwoodie has been appointed Senior Counsel and Policy Advisor for Market and Activities-Based Risk. Chairman Jay Clayton has created this senior officer position to manage and coordinate the agency's efforts to identify, monitor and respond to market risks-including activities-based risks-affecting the U.S. capital markets. Mr. Dinwoodie will serve as the Chairman's Deputy Representative to the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) and as a primary liaison with respect to these matters to other federal regulatory agencies and international organizations. He will report directly to Chairman Clayton and will work closely with staff across the agency, including in the Divisions of Trading and Markets, Investment Management, and Economic and Risk Analysis, and the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, among others.

"I am delighted that Jeff will be serving in this role," said Chairman Clayton. "The U.S. and international financial markets of today are substantially different from those of the early 2000s. As markets evolve, market risks change, and new risks emerge. Our approach to identifying, monitoring, and responding to these risks should take into account this changing environment and the related need to draw on information and resources across the SEC and other regulators we work with-including through the FSOC, the FSB, and other organizations. I have worked closely with Jeff for nearly two years, and I have been continually impressed by the leadership and judgment he brings to bear on a broad range of areas. I look forward to working with him in this new important capacity."

"We have each worked with Jeff and are confident that his wide range of expertise makes him an excellent fit for this role. Jeff's responsibility to help coordinate the Commission's approach to market risk-including activities-based risk-along with our regulatory partners will benefit American investors and capital markets," said Dalia Blass, Director of the Division of Investment Management; Pete Driscoll, Director of the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations; S.P. Kothari, Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis; and Brett Redfearn, Director of the Division of Trading and Markets.

Since joining the agency in June 2017, Mr. Dinwoodie has served as the lead advisor to Chairman Clayton on matters involving the Division of Trading and Markets, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, Office of Municipal Securities, and Office of Credit Ratings, and has assisted on enforcement. He has managed and advised on key rulemaking and policy initiatives, including in the areas of exchange, ATS, and broker-dealer regulation; fixed income and equity market structure; distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrencies; derivatives; and clearance and settlement. He has also worked closely with the Office of General Counsel on various matters before the Commission.

Previously, Mr. Dinwoodie was an associate in the Financial Institutions Group at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. He advised banks, broker-dealers, clearinghouses, markets, rating agencies, and other financial institutions on a wide range of regulatory, transactional, and enforcement matters. Mr. Dinwoodie earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from American University and a B.S. from George Mason University.