RTDNA Canada: Register and Book Accommodation Today for RTDNA Annual Conference!

Register and Book Accommodation Today!

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / The Radio Television and Digital News Association of Canada's annual conference will be held on May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto. This year we boldly look toward the future and what that holds for the journalism profession. The conference is a unique opportunity for news leaders, journalists, students and content creators from Canada, the U.S. and beyond to connect and explore new opportunities and challenges our industry faces.

Here's a list of topics and conference sessions we are currently working on:

  • What the News Consumer of the Future Might Look Like
  • Canada's News Leaders Talk about the Future of the News Business
  • Who Will Be Your Audience - the Future Demographics
  • Strategies to Preserve and Strengthen Local News Coverage
  • Protecting Our Journalists from Racism and Hate
  • The Value of Journalism and How Do You, as a Journalist, Measure Up
  • Election Year 2019 - the Bureau Chief's Perspective
  • The New Language We Use
  • The New News Business Models
  • The View from Washington
  • Verification Workshop
  • The Future Journalists - The Professors' Panel
  • Mobile Journalism
  • Using AI in your Newsroom

Registration

Don't miss out on the early bird registration prices for the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala! The early bird price ends April 19, 2019.

Accommodation

Don't forget to book accommodation for the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. The negotiated group rate is $239.00 per night (single rate, plus applicable taxes and fees) and is only available until April 19, 2019.

RTDNA Canada | Radio Television Digital News Association
C/O International Conference Services
#300, 1201 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2V2
Phone: 604.681.2153 (Monday-Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM PST)

SOURCE: RTDNA Canada



