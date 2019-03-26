RTDNA Canada: Register and Book Accommodation Today for RTDNA Annual Conference!

Register and Book Accommodation Today!
Here's a list of topics and conference sessions we are currently working on:
- What the News Consumer of the Future Might Look Like
- Canada's News Leaders Talk about the Future of the News Business
- Who Will Be Your Audience - the Future Demographics
- Strategies to Preserve and Strengthen Local News Coverage
- Protecting Our Journalists from Racism and Hate
- The Value of Journalism and How Do You, as a Journalist, Measure Up
- Election Year 2019 - the Bureau Chief's Perspective
- The New Language We Use
- The New News Business Models
- The View from Washington
- Verification Workshop
- The Future Journalists - The Professors' Panel
- Mobile Journalism
- Using AI in your Newsroom
