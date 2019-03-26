1155176 B.C. Ltd.: 1155176 B.C. LTD. Announces Upcoming Name Change and Consolidation Effective March 27, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / 1155176 B.C. LTD. ("176" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to Canland Health Corp. and consolidating its issued and outstanding class A common shares on the basis of 50 pre-consolidation shares for each 1 post-consolidation share set to concurrently occur effective March 27, 2019. The Company's new CUSIP after the name change and consolidation will be "137640108".

