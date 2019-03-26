Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo to share more development opportunities with global investors this April

CHENGDU, China, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In late March, the fields surrounding the suburbs of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, are covered with golden rapeseed blossoms. A few days ago, a delegation from the Sino-Russian Youth Business Club in St. Petersburg paid a visit to the modern agricultural facilities in the Qingbaijiang Area of the Sichuan Free Trade Zone, where the level of openness and the advanced state of the agriculture left a strong impression on the delegation's members. Consequently, they decided to take part in the 2019 (Inaugural) Chinese Agricultural Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements and the 7th Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo (IUMAE), two events taking place between the 25th and 28th of April and organized by the municipal government of Chengdu with planning and execution handled by Chengdu New East Exhibition Co., Ltd. The delegation plans to discuss agricultural trade and investment in the city by Russian businesses with Chengdu government officials and entrepreneurs during the event.

The event is just one example of Chengdu's exchanges with the global community. Since China's introduction of the opening-up policy 40 years ago, Chengdu has become the most vibrant and entrepreneurial city in western China. With regional GDP exceeding 1.53 trillion yuan (approx. 228 billion USD) in 2018, Chengdu rivals Finland, a country ranked 42nd in the world in terms of this key economic indicator. Chengdu, in which 285 of the top 500 global companies have an office or some form or representation, has been the undisputed leader in western China in terms of the number of companies located there, the amount of investment and the multiplicity of sectors. The city, with a more open-minded approach and a world-class business environment, is creating huge development opportunities for global investors.

The IUMAE, a China-based agricultural products fair, has created a leading platform featuring high-quality projects and technology introduction services, with the aim of facilitating win-win results for international buyers. In the aggregate, over the past six years, the event has recorded on-site turnover of more than 5.3 billion yuan (approx. 790 million USD), attendees from over 40 countries and regions, more than 250 visits by delegations from across China as well as signed contracts for more than 860 agricultural projects valued at over 152 billion yuan (approx. 22.6 billion USD).

This year's 90,000-square-meter expo features exhibition booths grouped by agricultural technological achievement, many of which have proven transformative both in and outside of China, as well as firms seeking to collaborate on agricultural projects, international logistics and trade of agricultural commodities. The event is expected to attract 1,800 exhibitors and professional buyers including wholesale distributors, food processors and trade companies.

Any business interested in this field is welcome to participate in the event. For more information, please contact Miss Zhao: Tel: +86-28-86280019, Mobile: +86-18215577029, E-mail: 261032945@qq.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840346/IUMAE_international_buyers.jpg