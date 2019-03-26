Yoozoo Games today released the licensed strategy PC browser game based on the Emmy award-winning HBO show. Players must take on the mantle of a lord or lady in Westeros and start out on an epic journey to seize the Iron Throne…

Yoozoo Games, a leading game developer and publisher, today announced the global launch of Game of Thrones Winter is Coming, a real-time strategy PC browser game officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under license from HBO. The game is now available in English, with additional languages to follow.

HBO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Yoozoo Games have collaborated to recreate Westeros on a massive scale, delivering an authentic and immersive multiplayer world laid out across the Seven Kingdoms complete with major landmarks and castles from the epic TV series. The story begins immediately following the death of Eddard Stark, when the player emerges as a new Westeros lord or lady in his stead.

Strategising starts in earnest in Game of Thrones Winter is Comingas players aim to build an impenetrable base, train a victorious army and recruit faithful followers from a pool of iconic characters. As players progress, they must continue to acquire the might, money and influence needed to take the Iron Throne.

Several characters from Game of Thrones can also be found across the vast Westeros landscape, each with their own diverse skill sets as well as their own band of soldiers and followers. Players must choose their allies wisely and recruit them into their ranks in order to leverage their influence and knowledge to plot a course towards domination.

Players can invite friends to raise an army and compete with other Westerosi lords and ladies to conquer their castles. Should they eventually become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, players will be able to add their own distinct features and upgrades in order to sit on the Iron Throne in a fashion more befitting their reign. Players can also venture out to explore 30 different types of terrain and weather conditions in Westeros, as the continent's appearance changes almost as often as its leaders.

In certain game modes, players will be able to experience their favorite moments from the show and see the story of Game of Thrones unfold once more. They will also be able to unlock exclusive hidden storylines through a wide variety of PVE missions, such as battle progressions that will pit players against hordes of roaming bandits and assassins for a chance to earn valuable rewards.

View the CGI trailer for Game of Thrones Winter is Coming: https://youtu.be/gon69yQTx9M, and play now today!

About YOOZOO Games

Specialised in developing and distributing video games, YOOZOO Games was founded in 2009 by Lin Qi and with the goal of inspiring players across the world. We are headquartered in Shanghai with multiple offices worldwide from India to Germany, forging a strong global distribution network. YOOZOO has gone on to create and publish many successful games across multiple platforms to over 1 billion registered players such as Legacy of Discord Furious Wings and the League of Angels series. Our games focus on creating memorable moments for our players, bringing them new experiences through world-class IP.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About HBO Licensing Retail

HBO Licensing Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com, and at the groundbreaking HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City.

About Game of Thrones

Based on George R.R. Martin's acclaimed book series, A Song Of Ice and Fire, the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones follows kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and noblemen who are engaged in a deadly cat-and-mouse game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The epic series' storylines of treachery and nobility, family and honor, ambition and love, and death and survival have captured the imagination of fans globally and made it one of the most popular shows on television.

Game of Thrones series title and artwork 2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. HBO and related trademarks are the property of Home Box Office, Inc. Under license to WB Games

