sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,187 Euro		+0,007
+3,89 %
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,194
0,214
09:20
26.03.2019 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, March 26

AIM and Media Release

26 March 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

FIL Limited has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (FIL) have a relevant interest in 60,574,739 Base Resources ordinary shares, representing 5.19% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Investment ManagerCustodianNature of relevant interestClass and number of securities
FIL Fund Management (Ireland) LimitedBrown Brothers Harriman and CoInvestment Discretion / Voting Power946,028
FIL Investments InternationalBrown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);

JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)		Investment Discretion / Voting Power39,181,048

19,791,931
FIL LimitedBrown Brothers Harriman and CoInvestment Discretion / Voting Power655,732

During the four months prior to this notice, consideration given to acquire the relevant interest referred to above between 12 March 2019 and 21 March 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.295 per share for 21,393,691 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


© 2019 PR Newswire