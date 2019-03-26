BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder
London, March 26
26 March 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
FIL Limited has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (FIL) have a relevant interest in 60,574,739 Base Resources ordinary shares, representing 5.19% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
FIL's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:
|Investment Manager
|Custodian
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
|Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|946,028
|FIL Investments International
|Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);
JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|39,181,048
19,791,931
|FIL Limited
|Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|655,732
During the four months prior to this notice, consideration given to acquire the relevant interest referred to above between 12 March 2019 and 21 March 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.295 per share for 21,393,691 shares.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
