AIM and Media Release

26 March 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

FIL Limited has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (FIL) have a relevant interest in 60,574,739 Base Resources ordinary shares, representing 5.19% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Investment Manager Custodian Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 946,028 FIL Investments International Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);



JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) Investment Discretion / Voting Power 39,181,048



19,791,931 FIL Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 655,732

During the four months prior to this notice, consideration given to acquire the relevant interest referred to above between 12 March 2019 and 21 March 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.295 per share for 21,393,691 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au .

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

