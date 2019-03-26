International Business Machines Corp - Doc re DEF 14A

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement on Form DEF 14A dated March 25, 2019 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

There are no registered stockholders with 5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2018.

The DEF 14A filing contains information as to certain persons who have publicly disclosed that they are the beneficial owners of 5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2018.

