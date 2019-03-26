Widen Enterprises: Widen Wins "Best Digital Asset Management Platform (DAM)" at ClickZ Marketing Technology Awards

Customer scores and expert judging panel elevate Widen to the top of the DAM competition

LONDON, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen announced today that it won "Best Digital Asset Management Platform (DAM)" at the Marketing Technology Awards 2019 hosted by ClickZ and Search Engine Watch. The award reflects the consensus of customers and expert judges whose scores placed Widen at the top of the DAM pack.



The Best DAM Award follows years of steadfast growth and innovation at Widen. On average, the company has welcomed 90 new customers annually since 2013 while maintaining a retention rate of 95 percent. Its DAM platform now serves 500,000+ people at over 600 influential brands. With European Headquarters in London, UK and Global Headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin USA Widen is redefining the DAM category worldwide.

"It's not every day that a 70-year-old company from Wisconsin, USA reinvents itself into a global content technology provider and goes onto win awards for it," said Widen CEO Matthew Gonnering. "I'm so proud of our team members for their commitment, ingenuity, and big hearts. They've kept a sense of community and humanity at the centre of everything we do."

Located outside the predictable technology hubs, Widen has nonetheless become a beacon for the world's most talented tech professionals. Four years running, Widen has been named one of the best places to work and has been certified as a Worldblu Freedom-Centered Workplace. With an employee retention rate of 93 percent, Widen is able to focus on the long-term, demanding innovations that make for an award-winning platform.

The Marketing Technology Awards is the world's largest program dedicated exclusively to the roughly 7,000 platforms that serve marketing professionals. 50 percent of a company's score is based customer rankings of eight traits: fit for purpose, ease of use, customer service, value for money, onboarding, integration, innovation, and overall satisfaction. The other 50 percent comes from 12 expert judges who are among the world's leading minds in marketing technology.

For more information about the Marketing Technology Award 2019, visit https://www.celebratemartech.com/ (https://www.celebratemartech.com/)

To discover what makes Widen the Best DAM platform, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com).

About Widen

Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organisations to create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. Focused on service and fueled by a global community of users, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Its platform spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative management, serving 500,000+ people at over 600 influential brands around the world. Customers include Dyson, YMCA, Energizer, Pepsi, Zeiss, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle and many more.

With more than 70 years of service experience, Widen is the company that does what it says, striving to be the best part of its customers' day, every day. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com).

