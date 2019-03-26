BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report announcement



Bodycote Group plc



26 March 2019



Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting and related documents



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.





1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 24 May 2019; and

3. Form of Proxy/Notice of availability;





The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the 2019 Notice of AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from today.





U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29