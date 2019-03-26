Evaluate Ltd., the leading provider of commercial data to the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Kobewka as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Deborah succeeds Alex Karle, who joined Evaluate in 2012 as Chief Operating Officer before assuming the role of CEO in 2014.

Deborah brings to Evaluate over 30 years of expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and information sectors. With her successful track record of driving commercial expansion, she is well positioned to accelerate the company's current growth trajectory.

Deborah joins Evaluate from the Department for International Trade in the UK government where she served as Managing Director of Healthcare UK, Lifesciences and Bio-economy. Prior to that, she held senior corporate and operational roles at both private and government organisations in the UK, Europe and Asia, including 24 years at IMS Health (now IQVIA).

"Evaluate has an impressive history of pioneering solutions for life science decision makers," said Deborah Kobewka. "I'm honoured to be leading the organisation as we embark on our next phase of innovation, and look forward to delivering new resources that improve results for both our clients and the wider industry."

"We're delighted to welcome Deborah to Evaluate," said Jonathan de Pass, Chairman at Evaluate. "We've experienced impressive growth over the last several years and Deborah is the perfect leader to build on this success. Deborah's deep knowledge of our sector and clients will be invaluable in driving our strategy as Evaluate continues to grow and evolve."

Jonathan continued: "On behalf of Evaluate's Board of Directors, I would also like to thank Alex Karle for his enormous contribution leading the company over the last six and a half years. Our business became immeasurably stronger throughout his tenure, and we wish him every success in the next phase of his career."

About Evaluate Ltd.

Evaluate provides trusted commercial intelligence for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Our EvaluatePharma online subscription services provide a seamless view of the past, present and future of the global pharmaceutical market in a single, standardised platform.

Vantage our award-winning, independent editorial team provides thought-provoking news and insights into the current and future developments in the industry.

Evaluate has been a partner to industry-leading organisations for over 20 years. For more information on how we give our clients the time and understanding to drive better decisions, visit www.evaluate.com.

