SoftIron Launches World First Unified Storage Manager

SoftIron launches a world first management console to simplify the management of software-defined storage

RUST, Germany, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley- and London-based enterprise storage startup, SoftIron, announced today that they are launching their highly-anticipated HyperDrive Storage Manager, promising to radically simplify the management of Ceph software and storage hardware.

Ceph is widely considered to be the leading open-source software that underpins enterprise level software-defined storage (SDS) solutions. Whilst Ceph is undoubtedly powerful, it is also incredibly complex, requiring specialist technicians to deploy and manage the software. This complexity has inhibited the true potential of Ceph and has been an obstacle for Ceph deployment for many organisations.

Addressing this frustrating challenge, SoftIron created Storage Manager; a first of its kind, unified and intuitive system designed to radically simplify the management of Ceph software and storage hardware.

"We've always been committed to making software-defined storage simple, and so we're thrilled to finally bring Storage Manager to the SDS and Ceph community. Customers have been asking for something like this for a while now, and we've spent a great deal of time working with them and leading Ceph experts to deliver it. It really is the first of its kind and is going to make this powerful technology so much more accessible" says Tim Massey, CEO of SoftIron.

The solution is a simple, feature-rich management tool that reduces the overhead of Ceph management and is set to be a game-changer for system administrators, allowing Ceph to be easily adopted by organisations for the first time.

SoftIron's Storage Manager is delivered via a sleek and intuitive online interface, allowing administrators to:

Simplify and centralize the management of HyperDrive and Ceph

Update, monitor, maintain and upgrade HyperDrive nodes

Manage file shares SMB (CIFS) and NFS, object stores (S3 and Swift), and block devices (iSCSI and RBD)

Remove the complexity of maintaining several hardware and software solutions

Gain visibility into Ceph storage health, current utilization and predicted storage growth

All this is delivered via a sleek and intuitive online interface which is ideal for storage administrators or help desk personnel who are responsible for managing storage configuration or shares.

Tim says "We know we've solved a huge problem for the industry; this is going to revolutionise the way in which organisations administer their data storage by creating better transparency and alleviating technician expertise for more worthwhile projects, thus saving time and money. We're really proud of the team and look forward to the feedback."

To find out more about SoftIron and Storage Manager, or to book a demo, visit softiron.com or email info@softiron.com

About SoftIron:

SoftIron makes the world's finest solutions for the data center. The company's HyperDrive software-defined storage portfolio is built on Ceph; it's custom-designed and purpose-built for scale-out enterprise storage and runs at wire speed. HyperCast delivers the best density and value for real-time video streaming. SoftIron unlocks greater business value for enterprises by delivering great products without software and hardware lock-in.

Web: www.softiron.com

Twitter: @SoftIron

Facebook: SoftIronNews

LinkedIn: SoftIron

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839737/SoftIron_HyperDrive_Storage_Manager_Dashboard.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839738/SoftIron_HyperDrive_Deployment_Example.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839736/SoftIron_Logo.jpg