Anaqua: ANAQUA to Manage Sony Mobile's IP for SONY

Global, market-leading technology and entertainment company selects ANAQUA to also manage their subsidiary's IP portfolio

BOSTON, March 26, 2019, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that multinational technology company Sony, has also selected ANAQUA to manage patent and trademark portfolios for Sony Mobile Communications ("Sony Mobile").

Sony Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation, one of the world's largest technology and entertainment companies, with products spanning consumer electronics, smart phones, game and network services, financial services, and professional products.

"It is a privilege to welcome another extension of Sony, one of the world's largest companies and IP leaders, to Anaqua's client community," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "As we continue to grow globally, it is great to have a leader in technology and entertainment leverage ANAQUA as its IP management solution and expand these solutions to its subsidiary, Sony Mobile. This is a wonderful addition to our network and exemplifies our continued commitment to delivering and expanding our IP management offerings to the APAC market."

