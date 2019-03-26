Der betreuende Spezialist MWB Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (MWBMU) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist MWB Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (MWBMU) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer TUFF GROUP AG
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Kuerzel/mnemonic: TUF
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (4,20/4,80)
