Der betreuende Spezialist MWB Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (MWBMU) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist MWB Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (MWBMU) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer TUFF GROUP AG

ISIN: DE000A161N22

WKN: A161N2

Kuerzel/mnemonic: TUF

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (4,20/4,80)