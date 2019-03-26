sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

- Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A161N2 ISIN: DE000A161N22 Ticker-Symbol: TUF 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
TUFF GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TUFF GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TUFF GROUP AG
TUFF GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUFF GROUP AG-0,00 %