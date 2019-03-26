



TOKYO, Mar 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM), Honda's automobile subsidiary in Indonesia, celebrates the company's 20th anniversary at its factory in Karawang, West Java. The ceremony was attended by Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Industry; Masafumi Ishii, Ambassador of Japan in Indonesia; Masayuki Igarashi, chief officer for regional operations (Asia & Oceania) of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.HPM was established in 1999 as the sole agent and manufactures of Honda cars in Indonesia. The company began automobile production in 2003 after the establishment of its first factory in Karawang. To serve the increasing demand for Honda products in Indonesia, HPM established a second factory in 2012 which strongly increased its total annual production capacity from 30,000 units to 200,000 units."Indonesia is a very important market for Honda business and it has become the main contributor of our operation in the Asia and Oceania region. As a commitment to this market, we have increased our investment through development of facilities in Indonesia and model introduction to cater the need of Indonesian customers," said Masayuki Igarashi, chief officer for regional operations (Asia & Oceania) of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. "I would like to express my gratitude to all Honda customers for the full support during the past 20 years, and we will continue to deliver the 'joy of expanding their life's potential' with excellent products and services to Indonesian customers.""For 20 years, HPM has been making continuous efforts to be a company that the Indonesian society wants to exist. Indonesia is one of the good examples of Honda's production policy, which is "Build the products where the demand exists". We believe that our business in Indonesia will continue to bring positive contribution to the industry and society in this country," said Takehiro Watanabe, president director of PT Honda Prospect Motor.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.