EQS Group-Media / 2019-03-26 / 09:03 *Media Release* *Successful Capital Increase of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* *Zurich, March 26, 2019 - Helvetica Property announces that the capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC) was significantly oversubscribed and thus successfully completed. The issue proceeds amount to approximately CHF 75 million.* The capital increase, set in the period between March 4 and 22, 2019, again attracted solid interest among investors and was oversubscribed. In addition to subscriptions from existing investors, new investors will also be served and included in the circle of investors. The capital increase was carried out on a best-effort basis as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period, no official subscription rights trading took place. With a subscription ratio of four to one, 694 856 new shares were subscribed within the subscription period expiring on March 22, 2019 at an issue price of CHF 110.66 per share. As of this date, 3 474 281 traded shares will be in circulation and traded OTC by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne. _"The successful raising of new capital in a highly competitive market cannot be taken for granted. The high demand for the HSC Fund from professional as well as new investors makes me incredibly proud",_ says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner The new shares will be paid and issued on March 28, 2019. The equity proceeds will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio in Switzerland. Due to already secured properties and the existing acquisition pipeline, the equity from the capital increase will be invested rapidly. All relevant documents relating to the capital increase can be obtained at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] *Allocation of the capital increase* Number of effective new shares 694 856 to be issued Issuing price CHF 110.66 net per share Total shares outstanding 3 474 281 as per March 28, 2019 Trading of shares 694 856 new shares are traded OTC by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne, starting March 28, 2019 Payment date March 28, 2019 Securities number 33550793 ISIN CH0335507932 Ticker Symbol of the shares HelvSwissComm *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BMTEYYFHEH [3] Document title: Media Release - Successful Capital Increase of the HSC Fund Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Helvetica Property Investors AG Gartenstrasse 23 8002 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 43 544 7080 E-mail: office@helveticaproperty.com Internet: www.HelveticaProperty.com ISIN: CH0335507932 Valor: A2DXEX Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group Media 791579 2019-03-26 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=791579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=62e309910103b91e4e07fa1da35b941e&application_id=791579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=535f017ab167991f54f2c4a9b7fad8d2&application_id=791579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

