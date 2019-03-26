British Paraplegic Receives ReWalk Exoskeleton Device After Successful Campaign to Walk Again

Lucy Dodd will begin rehabilitation training after national fundraising campaign with support from the Association for the Independence of Disabled People

BIRMINGHAM, England and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, today announced delivery of a ReWalk Personal 6.0 System to Lucy Dodd, a British children's social care worker paralyzed by a rare spinal condition, which will allow her to stand and walk again. The ReWalk exoskeleton-a medical device designed for individuals with spinal cord injury to be used in the home and the community-is in use throughout the UK and around the world.

The system is being delivered following a successful fundraising campaign, led by Dodd and supported by the Association for the Independence of Disabled People (AID), a small Cumbrian charity which aims to improve accessibility in society for the disabled. The Lucy's Legs campaign brought in a range of donors, and ran varied activities culminating in a sponsored abseil at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth on 23rd March. Dodd, who works as a child services officer for Hampshire County Council, suffered a rare spinal condition, Arteriovenous Malformation, when she was 18. After a series of operations, she lost the use of her legs, and has been confined to a wheelchair for 14 years. Doctors told her she would never walk again.

"This is a major step in a years' long battle to change the definition of possible,' said Dodd. 'Standing tall and walking again with ReWalk will be a lease of freedom every day and I am incredibly excited to start this new chapter. I would like to thank everyone who put time, effort and of course funds into this battle, including and especially the tireless Ruth and Paul Adorian from AID'.

Dodd was introduced to ReWalk's revolutionary technology in 2017 and began campaigning in 2018, with AID serving as the largest donor to Lucy's Legs.

Paul Adorian, Managing Director of AID said, "Our mission is to empower disabled people and today certainly feels like a milestone. AID is built in the image of our Founder, the Hon. Mrs. Ruth Adorian, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease but has used her experience to help others. Lucy's ReWalk exoskeleton will create a miracle by providing almost natural mobility to someone who thought that their life could never be the same again. We are delighted to work with ReWalk and look forward to helping many more people regain mobility and freedom.'

Upon receipt of the system, Lucy will begin the standard training modules at Hobbs Rehabilitation Centre in Winchester to learn to use her system at home and in her daily life activities. ReWalk will support Dodd through the required training for home and community use of the system.

More than 50,000 people in the UK and Ireland are seriously disabled due to spinal damage following an accident, and the great majority now face the prospect of being confined to a wheelchair for the rest of their lives.

"Lucy's campaign to walk again has been inspirational and is testament first and foremost to her determination and resilience," said Larry Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk Robotics. "ReWalk is delighted to have the opportunity to work with AID in supporting Lucy and others to access life-changing exoskeleton technology. We are always proud to welcome exceptional ReWalkers into our growing family."

ReWalk Robotics Personal 6.0 is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that provides powered hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury to stand upright and walk. ReWalk is the first exoskeleton system to receive FDA clearance for use in the home as well as in the rehabilitation setting. ReWalk received a CE mark in June 2010, and FDA clearance in June 2014.

