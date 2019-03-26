The government of the West African country has given a temporary concession to PowerPro to develop the first phase of the project. The plant will be located in the Sikasso Region, in the southernmost part of Mali.Mali's cabinet has adopted a draft decree to approve the first 29.6 MW phase of a 50 MW solar plant in Sikasso, the capital of the Sikasso Region, in the southernmost part of the country. The government said that the Ministry of Energy and Water has awarded the temporary concession to PowerPro to develop and operate the project under a public-private partnership. "The company was selected ...

