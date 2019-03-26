Enamine Ltd. a provider of integrated drug discovery services empowered by the world's largest collections of building blocks and screening compounds, and H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck), the global pharmaceutical company involved in the research of new drugs for the treatment of disorders in the central nervous system, today announced the expansion of their research collaboration. Enamine will support Lundbeck's in-house discovery chemistry competencies with three principal assets enabling Lundbeck to optimally identify and develop hit series in its multiple research programs.

A large diverse library of 100,000 new screening compounds for hit finding activities on numerous therapeutic targets.

Enamine's make-on-demand REAL compounds (Nature, 2019, Vol. 566, p. 224-229) for efficient access to billions of novel chemical compounds.

An increased dedicated team of Enamine FTE chemists to effectively support Lundbeck on all hit related follow-up activities backed by immediate access to over 170,000 building blocks in Enamine's inventory.

Dr. Paul Kilburn, Director and Head of Medicinal Chemistry at Lundbeck said:"Enamine's REAL Database is allowing us to expedite our hit explosion programs at unmatched speed and synthesis success. We look forward to the results of our HTS campaigns and to continue receiving highly valuable compounds exclusively synthesized for us."

Michael Bossert, Head of Strategic Alliances at Enamine, commented: "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Lundbeck, with whom we have a strong historical relationship. This reflects the high-performance level already achieved and a confidence mutually shared, which is most gratifying."

About Enamine www.enamine.net

Enamine is a science-driven chemicals company and provider of the world's largest stock collections of building blocks and screening compounds. The company's medicinal chemistry capabilities are enhanced with on-site HTS, ADMET-DMPK and early preclinical studies, to provide an easily customizable integrated service package.

About Lundbeck www.lundbeck.com

Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company highly committed to improving the quality of life of people living with psychiatric and neurological disorders. For this purpose, Lundbeck is engaged in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. The company's products are targeted at the disease areas depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

