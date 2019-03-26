F24 AG Extends European Market Leadership by Acquiring Criticall Ltd.

F24 gains around 30 additional enterprise clients in the United Kingdom

Acquisition further strengthens F24's market position in the United Kingdom

MUNICH and LONDON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F24 AG further strengthens its leading European market position in the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical communications with the acquisition of the British company Criticall Ltd., a core provider of SaaS emergency mass notification solutions in the United Kingdom.

As a result, F24 gains access to over 30 additional enterprise customers in the United Kingdom and thus F24 strengthens its position as a major service provider within the English-speaking European markets. The acquisition of Criticall Ltd. with its main product EmergencyCall is in line with F24's strategy of establishing the leading pan-European crisis management and emergency notification offering. Besides organic growth, F24's growth plan is successfully accelerated by this acquisition as part of the F24 buy-and-build-strategy. Raymond James acted as exclusive M&A advisor to F24 and the management shareholders.

"We are delighted to welcome a core provider of SaaS emergency mass notification in the UK to F24," says Dr. Jörg Rahmer, the Executive Board Spokesman at F24 AG responsible for Strategy, Product and Operations. "This is an important step to extend our coverage within the highly attractive UK market and to further continue our sustainable growth plan."

Criticall Ltd. will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of F24 AG. CEO Ian Hammond states: "I am convinced that the clients of Criticall will gain further benefits in the future, due to increased capabilities in the areas of product development and customer service." Criticall Ltd. and its customers will be transferred from Hammond to F24 AG.

Christian Götz, founder and Executive Board member at F24 AG and responsible for Sales, Marketing & PR, HR and Customer Service, states: "We are very much looking forward to integrating Criticall and its clients as part of the F24 Group. What unites both firms, are the strong and personal relationships with clients. With this step, we increase our customer base in the UK, with major Blue-Chip clients."

Since 2017 F24 has already doubled the size of the team and boosted the expansion by opening seven new offices. With several locations across Europe, the Middle East, and South America, F24 is now supporting more than 1,700 enterprise clients in over 80 countries.

Further information: https://www.f24.com/en/media/