HMS Networks AB: The Swedish version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2018 is now available on www.hms-networks.com/ir

The Swedish version of HMS Networks' Annual Report 2018 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2018 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to ir@hms.se .

The English version of the Annual Report 2018 will be available on our website in the beginning of April.





For more information, please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983



This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 CET on March 26, 2019.



HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat and Ewon brands. Communication solutions for building automation are offered through the subsidiary Intesis. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada and Wetzlar. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain, India, UK, Sweden, Finland, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,366 million in 2018. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment