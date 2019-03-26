Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 26, 2019 at 12:45 (CET +1)

Nokia Board convenes the Annual General Meeting 2019, proposes that the Board be authorized to distribute an aggregate maximum of EUR 0.20 per share and Søren Skou be elected as a Board member

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019. The notice of the Meeting and the complete proposals by the Board are scheduled to be available on Nokia's website on March 29, 2019.

Distribution of distributable funds for the financial year 2018

As announced earlier, the Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board to resolve on the distribution of an aggregate maximum of EUR 0.20 per share as dividend from the retained earnings and/or as repayment of capital from the fund for invested unrestricted equity.

The authorization would be valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting and it would be used to distribute funds in four instalments during the validity of the authorization, unless the Board decides otherwise for a justified reason. The Board would make separate resolutions on the amount and timing of each distribution with preliminary record and payment dates stated below. The Company will announce each Board resolution separately and confirm the relevant record and payment dates in such announcements.

Preliminary ex-dividend date Preliminary record date Preliminary payment date May 22, 2019 May 23, 2019 June 6, 2019 July 29, 2019 July 30, 2019 August 8, 2019 October 28, 2019 October 29, 2019 November 7, 2019 February 3, 2020 February 4, 2020 February 13, 2020



Each instalment would be paid to the shareholders that are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the relevant instalment. The actual dividend payment dates outside Finland would be determined by the practices of the intermediary banks transferring the dividend payments.

Board composition and remuneration

Louis R. Hughes has informed that he will no longer be available to serve on the Board after the Annual General Meeting. Consequently, the Board proposes, on the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee, that the following current Board members be re-elected as members of the Nokia Board of Directors for a term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting: Sari Baldauf, Bruce Brown, Jeanette Horan, Edward Kozel, Elizabeth Nelson, Olivier Piou, Risto Siilasmaa, Carla Smits-Nusteling and Kari Stadigh.

Furthermore, the Board proposes that Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S, be elected as a member of the Board for the same term.

The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee will also propose in the assembly meeting of the new Board of Directors after the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019 that Risto Siilasmaa be elected as Chair of the Board and Sari Baldauf as Vice Chair of the Board, subject to their election to the Board of Directors.

The resumes of the Board member candidates are available on www.nokia.com/agm.

The Board does not propose changes to the Board remuneration.

Authorization to the Board to issue shares and repurchase company's shares

In line with previous years, the Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board to resolve to issue an aggregate maximum of 550 million shares or special rights entitling to shares under Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The Board may issue either new shares or treasury shares held by the Company. Shares and special rights may be issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights within the limits set by law. The authorization may be used to develop the Company's capital structure, diversify the shareholder base, finance or carry out acquisitions or other arrangements, to settle the Company's equity-based incentive plans or for other purposes resolved by the Board.

Also, in line with previous years, the Board proposes that the Board be authorized to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550 million shares. The repurchases would reduce distributable funds of the Company. The shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase). Shares may be repurchased to be cancelled, held to be reissued, transferred further or for other purposes resolved by the Board.

550 million shares correspond to less than 10 per cent of the Company's total number of shares.

The Board shall resolve on all other matters related to the issuance or repurchase of Nokia shares in accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting. It is proposed that both authorizations be effective until November 21, 2020.

Auditor election and remuneration

The Board proposes, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be re-elected as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019.

In addition, Nokia has an obligation to organize an audit firm selection procedure in accordance with the EU Audit Regulation concerning the audit for the financial year 2020 (mandatory auditor rotation). The practical requirements for arranging the selection procedure under the EU Audit Regulation and the obligation to include at least two candidates in the recommendation of the Audit Committee have caused the Board to re-evaluate of the timing of the election of the auditor. The election of an auditor for the financial year 2020 already in Annual General Meeting 2019 would give the elected auditor time to prepare for the new audit engagement. At the same time, the shareholders of the Company would have an opportunity to elect the auditor already prior to the relevant financial year.

Consequently, the Board proposes, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, that Deloitte Oy be elected as the Company's auditor for the financial year 2020.

It is also proposed that elected auditors be reimbursed based on the invoice of the auditor and in compliance with the purchase policy approved by the Audit Committee.

