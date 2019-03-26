Boku has built a platform that helps merchants to transact with consumers safely and simply in a mobile-first world. The first application enabled by this platform, direct carrier billing (DCB), continues to perform well, with 100%+ volume growth translating to 45% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 17.9% in FY18. The recent entry into the identity verification market broadens Boku's addressable market and leverages the strength of its existing carrier relationships. In our view, the current share price does not capture the growth potential of the business.

