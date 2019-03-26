Strong growth continued at GCP Student Living (DIGS) in H119. Rental income benefited from development/refurbishment completions, above inflation rental growth and continued full occupancy. Profitability showed the benefit of scale economies, with the operating margin increasing. Dividend cover increased strongly to 81%, well on track for full cover on a fully developed and let basis. The existing portfolio is performing well (H119 NAV total return of 7.9%), developments are on track to deliver further income growth, and the company continues to identify attractive opportunities for further growth.

