Metso Corporation: Metso's restated financial information for 2018 according to the new segment structure

Metso's restated financial information for 2018 according to the new segment structure

Metso announced on February 11, 2019, that it has moved its Pumps business area under the Minerals reporting segment. The change was backdated to January 1, 2019. The Pumps business area was previously reported under the Flow Control segment together with Valves. Metso will continue to report externally under the two segments, Minerals and Flow Control, and will run its operations through seven business areas grouped under these two segments.



Metso's financial information for 2018 has been restated according to the new reporting structure and the restated comparison figures are presented in separate excel and PDF files attached to this release. This restatement had no impact on the Group's total figures.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

