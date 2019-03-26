Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Becomes Tesla Approved Vendor

Electric Vehicle Charging Solution is the Perfect Match for SunBox Home Solar System

VANCOUVER, BC, and KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ("Solar Alliance' or the "Company') (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce that the Company is now an approved Tesla vendor and has signed an agreement to install six Tesla charging stations combined with a solar system at a commercial project in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Becoming a Tesla approved vendor provides Solar Alliance customers with the opportunity to access a high-quality electric vehicle charging station installation," said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. "We now have the ability to install standalone Tesla charging stations for homeowners, but more importantly, we can integrate Tesla electric vehicle chargers into our residential and commercial solar system products. Offering Tesla charging stations is particularly important to our new home builder and contractor clients that are constructing high performance homes. As electric vehicles begin to saturate the market, electric vehicle chargers are becoming increasingly critical to the relevance of a new home and ultimately to the resale value of a home," concluded Clark.

The project in Nashville, where we are installing a solar system and six Tesla charging stations, is the perfect example of the synergies between solar and electric vehicle charging. According to the latest International Energy Agency forecast, the number of sales of electric vehicles will increase from a record 1.1 million worldwide in 2017, to 11 million in 2025 and then surging to 30 million in 2030 as they become cheaper to make than internal combustion engine cars. The Volkswagen Group is going to shift its fleet to 100% electric by 2030. This massive shift to electric vehicles will require a substantial shift in terms of electrical demand and drive the further adoption of residential and commercial solar.



Solar Alliance is a fully licensed general contractor staffed by North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) engineers and installers. Our team is licensed to complete a broad range of electrical work and the addition of Tesla products to our list of offerings provides our customers with a quality product installed by a team they can trust. The Tesla electric vehicle charging station is now an option that can be included in the Solar Alliance SunBox residential solar product. SunBox is a complete solar solution that includes battery storage to maximize energy savings and provide an added layer of security for high performance homes. SunBox comes in two standard residential systems sizes with options such as a generator for whole home backup and a home electric vehicle charger.

The Company also announces that the balance of the private placement announced on February 11th, 2019, is proceeding having been granted a 30-day extension by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

