Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase's Phase IB Clinical Study to be Presented at the 17(th) International Photodynamic Association World Congress

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 26, 2019 /Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated PhotoDynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce that the results of the Phase Ib clinical study will be presented at the 17th International Photodynamic Association ("IPA") World Congress, to be held in Cambridge, Massachusetts from June 28th to July 4th, 2019.

IPA has been bringing together researchers and clinicians in all fields of PhotoDynamic Therapy ("PDT") and PhotoDiagnosis ("PD") since 1986. Every two years, the IPA organizes a conference to foster scientific development and contribute to clinical practice, ultimately capturing the current status of the field.

This year, Lother Lilge, Ph.D., Professor of Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto, an esteemed PDT expert and a member of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Board ("MSAB"), was elected to be a Co-Chairman of the Urology Session at the Congress and has been invited to deliver a presentation entitled, "Improving the Safety and Efficacy of PhotoDynamic Therapy of Bladder Cancer - Light Dosimetry Aspects of a Phase Ib Study Using Intravesical TLD-1433 (a Ruthenium (II)-Based Photosensitizer) in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") Patients". Dr. Lilge's presentation will focus on the laser dosimetry utilized and clinical outcomes of the Study. In addition, Dr. Lilge will discuss applications of Theralase's Anti-Cancer Technology ("ACT") to other cancers, as well as the potential for a combination of Theralase's lead PDC, TLD-1433, with various physical therapeutic modalities.

Shawn Shirazi, Ph.D., CEO - Drug Division, Theralase stated "I'm delighted that the data pertaining to the Study has been elected for the invited talk by the IPA. One of the advances and inventive steps of the TLD-1433 ACT in patients with NMIBC is the ability to optimize the light delivery during the PDT process. I believe that controlling the PDT laser light energy during PDT treatment could optimize the treatment outcome as it accounts for the patient-to-patient variability in bladder optical properties, such as size, shape and reflectance. IPA has duly recognized the stellar results observed for TLD-1433 ACT in the Study and The Company looks forward to commencing a Phase II NMIBC clinical study in Canada at the beginning of 2Q2019. The Company is thrilled to be recognized and supported by the IPA for our ACT development, as well as the opportunity to have Dr. Lilge present the results of the Study at the conference. Theralase's mandate is to continue advancing cutting-edge technologies with the potential for improving the quality of life of cancer patients and pursuing commercialization of the Company's ACT."

About Theralase®Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions including with respect to the ability of the Company to: adequately fund, secure the requisite regulatory approvals to commence and successfully complete a Phase II NMIBC clinical study in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; including, without limitation, those listed in the filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchanges) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information:

1.866.THE.LASE (843-5273)

416.699.LASE (5273)

Amelia Tudo

Investor Relations Coordinator

atudo@theralase.com

www.theralase.com

SOURCE: Theralase Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540104/Theralases-Phase-IB-Clinical-Study-to-be-Presented-at-the-17th-International-Photodynamic-Association-World-Congress