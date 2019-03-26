Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---