Telford Homes represents a pure play on London's clear requirement for the delivery of more good-quality, new build homes. Management is continuing to orient development activities towards the more robust build to rent (BTR) subsector, although there will be a near-term dip in earnings as the pipeline transitions, factoring in isolated other project delays and current market conditions also. Regaining and sustaining historic profit levels would warrant a share price significantly ahead of the present valuation.

